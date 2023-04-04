Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
  5. Watch: Rishabh Pant attends DC vs GT game in IPL 2023, waves his hand to crowd

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of IPL 2023 as he is recovering from injuries he sustained in an accident in December 2022

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2023 22:27 IST
Rishabh Pant
Image Source : TWITTER Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals regular skipper Rishabh Pant attended the seventh match of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday (April 4). He is not playing the ongoing season after sustaining injuries in an accident in December 2022. However, the Capitals contingent is making sure his presence is felt in the squad. His jersey was in the DC dugout during their opening game against Lucknow Super Giants. Pant was also involved on social media as he posted a picture of watching the game live from the comforts of his home.

Meanwhile, the crowd was delighted to see their captain Rishabh Pant in the stands even as the team owner Parth Jindal came to meet him along with Rajiv Shukla. Even the BCCI secretary Jay Shah was seen sitting with Pant during the match. The wicketkeeper batter also waved his hand to the crowd when he was shown on the big screen.

As far as his comeback to the field is concerned, it will take some time and the left-hander is already racing against time to get fit for the ODI World Cup to be played in India later this year. Nevertheless, he is currently recovering from injuries he sustained and keeps on putting the updates on social media to keep the fans updated.

As for DC, the team is certainly missing his services with the bat. The middle-order is looking extremely thin at the moment in his absence. In the game against Gujarat Titans, they posted 162 runs in their 20 overs after starting well. 

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

