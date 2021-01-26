Watch: Revamped Motera hosts its first match as Karnataka, Punjab play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Q/F

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCIDOMESTIC Karnataka and Punjab face each other in the quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Karnataka took on Punjab in the first cricket match played at the revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both the sides took part in the 1st quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national domestic T20 tournament.

The official social media profile of BCCI dedicated to domestic cricket in the country posted a minute-long video Karnataka met Punjab.

Watch:

Grand ✅

Superbly equipped ✅



Welcome to the Motera - the biggest cricket stadium in the world. 👏👏 @GCAMotera | #SyedMushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/KoNodrgcMf — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 26, 2021

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is the first cricket tournament to take place in India after the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the knock-out matches and the final of the tournament will be played in the Motera Stadium. Here is the schedule for the rest of the games in the tournament:

- Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh, Q/F 2 - 26 January, 7 PM

- Haryana vs Baroda, Q/F 3 - 27 January, 12 PM

- Bihar vs Rajasthan, Q/F 4 - 27 January, 7 PM

- S/F 1: TBD vs TBD - 29 January, 12 PM

- S/F 2: TBD vs TBD - 29 January, 7 PM

- Final: TBD vs TBD - 31 January, 7 PM