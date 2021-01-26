Watch: Revamped Motera hosts its first match as Karnataka, Punjab play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Q/F

Tuesday, January 26, 2021
     
India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 26, 2021 13:44 IST
karnataka, punjab, syed mushtaq ali trophy, syed mushtaq ali trophy quarterfinal
Image Source : TWITTER/BCCIDOMESTIC

Karnataka took on Punjab in the first cricket match played at the revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both the sides took part in the 1st quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national domestic T20 tournament.

The official social media profile of BCCI dedicated to domestic cricket in the country posted a minute-long video Karnataka met Punjab.

Watch:

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is the first cricket tournament to take place in India after the COVID-19 pandemic. 

All the knock-out matches and the final of the tournament will be played in the Motera Stadium. Here is the schedule for the rest of the games in the tournament:

- Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh, Q/F 2 - 26 January, 7 PM

- Haryana vs Baroda, Q/F 3 - 27 January, 12 PM
- Bihar vs Rajasthan, Q/F 4 - 27 January, 7 PM
- S/F 1: TBD vs TBD - 29 January, 12 PM
- S/F 2: TBD vs TBD - 29 January, 7 PM 
- Final: TBD vs TBD - 31 January, 7 PM

