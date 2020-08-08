WATCH: RCB skipper Virat Kohli gears up for IPL 2020 with heavy weightlifting

Image Source : INSTAGRAM GRAB Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has got his beast mode on as he gears up for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. On Saturday, the veteran cricketer took to Instagram to share a video of his workout session.

Kohli is mostly seen doing some heavy weightlifting.

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards in the UAE with the final on November 10.

Kohli will once again he eyeing the elusive trophy which he has failed to lift in the 12 years of IPL history. Twice he did lead the RCB side to the final, 2016 being the last, but failed. Since that season, that witnessed Kohli scoring over 900 runs, RCB slumped low finishing almost at the bottom end of the table.

Earlier, former cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that teams like RCB will benefit from the big grounds in UAE.

“Batting conditions would not have much of an impact. In fact, certain teams may start feeling better. RCB for example, because when the grounds are big your bowling is not exposed that much even if it is weak. RCB I think might actually do well,” said Chopra speaking on his YouTube channel.

