Saturday, August 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WATCH: RCB skipper Virat Kohli gears up for IPL 2020 with heavy weightlifting

WATCH: RCB skipper Virat Kohli gears up for IPL 2020 with heavy weightlifting

On Saturday, the veteran cricketer took to Instagram to share a video of his workout session. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 08, 2020 20:41 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : INSTAGRAM GRAB

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has got his beast mode on as he gears up for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. On Saturday, the veteran cricketer took to Instagram to share a video of his workout session. 

Kohli is mostly seen doing some heavy weightlifting. 

Related Stories

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards in the UAE with the final on November 10. 

View this post on Instagram

🏋🏻 @one8world

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Kohli will once again he eyeing the elusive trophy which he has failed to lift in the 12 years of IPL history. Twice he did lead the RCB side to the final, 2016 being the last, but failed. Since that season, that witnessed Kohli scoring over 900 runs, RCB slumped low finishing almost at the bottom end of the table. 

Earlier, former cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that teams like RCB will benefit from the big grounds in UAE. 

“Batting conditions would not have much of an impact. In fact, certain teams may start feeling better. RCB for example, because when the grounds are big your bowling is not exposed that much even if it is weak. RCB I think might actually do well,” said Chopra speaking on his YouTube channel. 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X