Watch: RCB shares video from first virtual team-meeting ahead of IPL 2020; Virat Kohli addresses squad

Indian Premier league franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a "sneak peak" from the squad's first virtual-meeting ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament. Most of the players of the franchise have reached the United Arab Emirates for the league.

In a nearly seven-minute long video, RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson, captain Virat Kohli and coach Simon Katich addressed the squad.

Taking to Twitter, RCB wrote, "Sneak peek into RCB’s first virtual team meeting of #IPL2020 after landing in the UAE, with @CoachHesson, @imVkohli and Simon Katich welcoming the team and addressing them on an exciting season that’s right around the corner! Personal computerStar-struck. #PlayBold #BoldDiaries."

Sneak peek into RCB’s first virtual team meeting of #IPL2020 after landing in the UAE, with @CoachHesson, @imVkohli and Simon Katich welcoming the team and addressing them on an exciting season that’s right around the corner! 💻🤩#PlayBold #BoldDiaries pic.twitter.com/VA4jY7HylN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 24, 2020

In his opening address to the squad, Virat Kohli urged the players to follow all the necessary protocols which are in place to secure the bio-bubble throughout the tournament.

"I would expect everyone to be on same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times and make sure that nothing is compromised because one mistake can spoil the whole tournament and none of us would want that," Kohli said.

The RCB captain also stressed on creating a good team culture. "I can't wait to go to our first practice session - something we're all going to cherish. An opportunity to create a good team culture from day one," Kohli said.

"For me, it's all about what can I do to create an environment where everyone feels part of the team equally and everyone feels responsible. All of us have to contribute towards that."

