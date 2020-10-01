Watch: RCB introduces 'mentorship programme' in team; Devdutt Padikkal paired with Virat Kohli

Image Source : IPLT20.COM While Virat Kohli is mentoring Devdutt Padikkal, Dale Steyn is paired with Navdeep Saini in the mentorship programme.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have made a bright start to the tournament. With two wins in three matches, the RCB are currently at fourth position in the points table.

Their last match against Mumbai Indians ended in a Super Over, where captain Virat Kohli hit the winning runs in the final ball of the over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Ever since the side reached the UAE, the official account of RCB has been sharing insighful videos from team's practice sessions and off-the-field activities. On Thursday, the account shared another video where the coaching staff talked about the 'mentorship programme' in the side.

"The mentorship programme is something Simon Katich (head coach) was very keen to introduce, it's something that happens in many sports, and its something that can take place when players are keen to share their experiences," the team's director of cricket operations Mike Hesson said.

"The players can exchange ideas with each other, we spent a lot of time to pick who will spend with whom, generally we have done it around the skill group. Players will be able to spend time with each other and be away from the practice. They can talk about the game, for example, Navdeep Saini is paired with Dale Steyn."

Hesson further added that youngster Devdutt Padikka has been paired with Virat Kohli.

"Steyn has done the job all around the world, he knows the game inside out, Saini is hugely talented, he wants to bowl fast and there was none better than Steyn to pair him with Devdutt Padikkal is paired with Virat Kohli, there is none better mentor for a young kid, they both have a real passion to succeed. We have asked the peers (experienced cricketers) to introduce their buddy (youngsters) to the rest of the group," said Hesson.

In the video, Virat Kohli and Dale Steyn could also be seen talking about Padikkal and Saini respectively in a team session.

