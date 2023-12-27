WATCH: RCB connection follows Virat Kohli to South Africa as he makes a young fan's day with adorable gesture

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli made the day of a young South Africa and RCB fan ahead of the second day's play in Centurion

Virat Kohli, one the greatest batters in cricket history, is also one of the most loved, respected and adored cricketers around the world. Kohli may have achieved and broken several records with the bat in hand, however, his behaviour and conduct as a human being is the one that separates him from others and fans of all age groups wanted to get a picture clicked with him or get his autograph because he obliges them without any rudeness. One of the lucky fans on Wednesday, December 27 in Centurion experienced the same ahead of the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa.

A young kid brought a Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL franchise for which Kohli plays) jersey to get an autograph of Kohli. Kohli, who seemed to be doing warm-ups, obliged the fan politely by signing his jersey and even clicked a photograph with him. The fan was naturally excited and the video shared by Star Sports has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

Kohli, who led the Indian Test team on the last tour to South Africa is freed of all the responsibility and burden as he is playing just as a batter. The 35-year-old played an assured 38-run knock on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test as he helped India recover from a treacherous start but couldn't stay for long as Kagiso Rabada with a snorter got him out. After which KL Rahul smashed his eighth Test century, his second at this venue and first as a wicketkeeper for India in the format to guide India to a score of 245, which seemed respectable.

However, South Africa had other ideas as they dominated the second day's play to take a slander 11-run lead with effectively four wickets still in hand.

Latest Cricket News