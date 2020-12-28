AUS vs IND 2nd Test: Watch Ravindra Jadeja's controversial wicket of Paine; Brett Lee criticise DRS call

Image Source : 7 CRICKET/TWITER Snicko technology reveals there was a noise when ball passed Tim Paine's bat.

Controversy always finds its way into Australia vs India series when Tim Paine was given out by the third umpire after a DRS call was made by Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his Oz counterpart to be caught behind in the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

The incident happened in the final session of Day 3 when left-arm spinner Ravindra threw down a short delivery outside off stump, which Paine failed to slice through point and went safely into the hands of Rishabh Pant behind the stump. The false stroke prompted an appeal from Indian fielders which was turned down by umpire Paul Reiffel. However, India's stand-in skipper seemed pretty confident of an edge and signaled a referral.

Simon Taufel goes through the umpires' steps when using their "conclusive evidence protocols", and why one frame *past* the bat matters #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ROpuzNSFc6 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2020

While the Snicko technology suggested a sound of an edge, there was no edge visible in the Hotspot. The Snicko evidence, however, was enough for third umpire Paul Wilson to ask Reiffel to change his decision to out.

Oz skipper Tim Paine, who had to walk back with just 1 run to his name, couldn't comprehend what transpired and appeared to mutter "What the f**k" while shaking his head. The batsman also walked back to the pavilion reluctantly as Oz were in deep trouble at 99/6.

Brett Lee and many Australian media platforms criticised the call and the former Aussie pacer felt that it was no way out with nothing on the hotspot.

“There was nothing on the Hotspot,” former Australian bowler Brett Lee said on Fox Cricket. “I just don’t know how they can overturn something with nothing on the Hotspot. That’s not right in my opinion.”

Legendary spinner Shane Warne felt that the noise on Snicko originated from Paine’s foot while dragging it to play the shot.

“Look at that front foot slide across the turf,” Warne said. “I wonder if they’re marrying up the sound there, and (the noise) is the foot sliding. He was clearly annoyed, Tim Paine. He didn’t think he’d hit it.”