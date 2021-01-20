Watch: Ravi Shastri's dressing room speech after India's historic series win in Australia

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Ravi Shastri

India scripted history by breaching The Gabba fortress and registering back-to-back Test series wins in Australia. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side defeated the hosts by three wickets in Tuesday to win the Test series 2-1.

Shubman Gill notched up a brilliant 91 at The Gabba before Rishabh Pant slammed an unbeaten 89 to steer the visitors across the finishing line. Cheteshwar Pujara, who took several blows, provided resistance in the middle with his 211-ball 56. In the end, Pant hit it towards the long-off boundary for a winning four -- a moment that'll be remembered for generations.

Following India's historic series win on the Australian soil, head coach Ravi Shastri delivered a dressing room speech, praising the side for its resilience and team spirit.

Shastri also lauded Gill for his crucial knock and termed Pujara as "the ultimate warrior". He also hailed Pant for his match-winning show in Brisbane, despite having given heart attacks while batting.

"It doesn't come overnight but now that you have this self-belief, you can see where you have taken a game as a team. Today forget India, the whole world will stand up and salute you," Shastri said.

Shastri also praised two debutants, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan, as well as Shardul Thakur. He said that Thakur and Sundar's 123-run record stand was India's first innings was what 'broke Australia's back'.

After registering back-to-back Test series in Australia, the Indian side also climbed up to the top of the ICC World Test Championship table.