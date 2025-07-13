WATCH: Pumped up Siraj celebrates ferociously in Ben Duckett's face after dismissing England opener cheaply Mohammed Siraj was the wrecker-in-chief for India in the first session on Day 4 of the Lord's Test, picking up a couple of crucial wickets as England went about their innings, setting a total for the visitors to chase in effectively a one-innings shootout.

London:

The Indian team was fired up on the fourth morning of the ongoing Lord's Test against England on Sunday, July 13, probably after the events of the final over on Saturday with all the sledging, time-wasting tactics and the argy-bargy between the two sides. With the pitch doing a lot more on what was a cooler, overcast day at Lord's as compared to the previous three, the Indian bowlers were on the money and were getting the exaggerated movement on seam off the surface.

After plays and misses on several occasions, India finally got the breakthrough in the form of Ben Duckett, who was relatively trying to play his shots a bit more than in the first innings. Duckett tried to pull a shortish delivery from Mohammed Siraj onto the on-side over the mid-wicket fielder but got his timing horribly wrong and hit straight into the hands of a catching Jasprit Bumrah. The whole Indian team was celebrating like they smelled blood there.

Siraj did a couple of 'come-on'roars while walking towards the batter and a 'come-on' right in Duckett's face as the Indian players quickly hounded him. Siraj was pumped up and knew Duckett was a big wicket, given the situation of the match.

Siraj was unstoppable on the fourth morning as he quickly removed a struggling Ollie Pope, getting him trapped LBW after insisting for a review from his captain, Shubman Gill. The on-field umpire, Paul Reifel, had to overturn his decision and India were into the England middle-order.

A superb catch in the gully from Yashasvi Jaiswal off Nitish Kumar Reddy and then a brain fade from Harry Brook meant that England found themselves reeling at 98/4 at lunch. Reddy, like Siraj, was also in Zak Crawley's face after dismissing the England opener, who played the lead role in all the drama in wee hours of the third day.

England had their most experienced batting duo of Joe Root and Ben Stokes once again to rely on as they look to set a defendable target against India for them to chase in the fourth innings.