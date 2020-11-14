Watch: PSL sides Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans pay tribute to Dean Jones

Image Source : TWITTER/PSLT20OFFICIAL Dean Jones was earlier the coach of Karachi Kings and the players of the the both, Kings and Multan Sultans paid tribute to the late Australian cricketer.

Pakistan Super League sides Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans paid tribute to late Dean Jones ahead of their Qualifier match of the 2020 edition. The PSL was suspended in March following the coronavirus outbreak, and the remainder of the season -- which included the a Qualifier, 2 eliminators and the final, will be completed in the November 14-17 window.

Ahead of the qualifier, the players from both the sides formed the "D" formation to pay tribute to Jones, who was the coach of Karachi Kings.

The organisers of the tournament also put up the message, "Forever in our hearts, Deano" on the giant screen ahead of the match.

Watch:

Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai in September during the coverage of the 2020 Indian Premier League. He was working as a TV pundit for the official broadcasters of the league in India.

In the PSL, Jones had led the Islamabad United to two league titles in a row before he was roped in by the Karachi Kings in 2019. After his demise, Wasim Akram took charge of the side as the interim coach.

The legendary former Pakistan pacer also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Jones ahead of the game. He wrote, "You were meant to be here with us today but unfortunately life had other plans.I know nothing could keep you away from your boys and where ever you are you will be watching & cheering us on.This ones for you @ProfDeano I hope we make you proud! @KarachiKingsARY @Salman_ARY."