Watch: Prithvi Shaw's One-Day Cup debut for Northamptonshire ends in bizarre way

Prithvi Shaw stumbled on wickets to get dismissed in a bizarre way on his Royal London One-Day Cup on Friday, August 4. The young Indian batter struggled to make an impact on his first stint in England's domestic List A cricket as he scored just 34 runs off 35 balls.

Playing in Northamptonshire's opening game of the season, the 23-year-old right-handed batter opened an innings against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham. While chasing a 279-run target, he started positively but his team lost the opening five wickets with just 30 runs on the scoreboard.

But Shaw failed to convert a good start into a big knock as he lost his control after missing a fierce bouncer from the Dutch pacer Paul van Meekeren in the 16the over. Shaw hit the stumps on his way down and was given out on hit-wicket.

After Shaw's bizarre dismissal, Northamptonshire captain Lewis McManus and bowler Tom Taylor added 84 runs for the seventh wicket to drag Northamptonshire close to a sensational win. But they fell 23 runs short despite a brilliant century from Taylor and an admirable fight from the lower order.

Thane-born cricketer maintains a fifty-plus average in both first-class and List A cricket but going through a rough patch with a bat. Shaw has struggled with form across formats lately and will be looking to make a positive impact in the One-Day Cup to target an international return. Shaw last played white-ball cricket for India in July 2021 and his last Test appearance came in 2020.

He was limited to only eight matches in the Indian Premier League 2023 where he scored only 106 runs at a strike rate of 124.70 with one fifty for Delhi Capitals. Shaw also failed to score considerable runs in the Duleep Trophy 2023 playing for West Zone and now is trying his luck in overseas cricket.

