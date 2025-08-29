Watch: Pakistan captain Salman Agha amused at reporter's 'second-best team in Asia' remark for Afghanistan Afghanistan will be up against Pakistan in the opening game of the seven-match T20I tri-series, also featuring the hosts United Arab Emirates. The tri-series will serve as a good dress rehearsal for the upcoming Asia Cup next month.

Sharjah:

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha was definitely caught off-guard by one of the reporters' questions at the pre-series press conference in Sharjah on Thursday, August 28, ahead of the tri-series against Afghanistan and the UAE, as his amused reaction has gone viral. As the reporter began his question praising Afghanistan's performance in the T20 World Cup last year, where they achieved their maiden semi-final qualification, he mentioned that Rashid Khan and Co were the second-best team during the tournament.

However, Agha was amazed and even chuckled about it later as the reporter completed his question. Agha's smirk has gone viral but many were surprised as to why he did that because the reporter was right in his assessment given he mentioned the tournament he was talking about.

Watch the video here:

Pakistan lost to both India and the USA in their group stage matches and couldn't advance even to the Super 8s, while Afghanistan beat the likes of Australia and New Zealand on their way to the semi-finals, before losing to South Africa in the knockout clash. The reporter later completed his question to Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan, asking about his team's specific targets or goals during the tri-series, followed by the Asia Cup.

"There is no specific target. For us, the right brand of cricket that we have played over the last few years, that's for us is the target. You bring that energy into the game, those performances and effort in the field, that's the main target. Getting there [Asia Cup], beating any side, that's a different matter, but for us, putting 200 per cent effort in the field, whether we bat, bowl or field, that should be the main target," Rashid responded.

Afghanistan will take on Pakistan in the opening game of the tri-series. It will be a fantastic dress rehearsal for all three teams ahead of the Asia Cup, especially since the continental tournament will also take place in the UAE, albeit in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.