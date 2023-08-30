Watch | Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel sends back Imam-ul-Haq with a stunning direct hit in Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PAKISTAN CRICKET Nepal have started well against Pakistan

Pakistan and Nepal locked horns in the opening game of the Asia Cup in Multan. For the first time in 15 years, the Asian tournament is taking place in the country and much to the delight of the crowd, their skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the Men in Green got off to a forgettable start losing both their openers within seven overs of the innings. While Karan KC sent back opener Fakhar Zaman, Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel affected a stunning direct hit from mid-off to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq.

It happened in the 7th over of the innings which was bowled by Sompal Kami. Imam pushed a full delivery just outside the off stump towards the mid-off and called his skipper Babar Azam for a quick run. However, Paudel standing at the fielding position had other ideas as he attacked the ball and got rid of it quickly to affect a brilliant direct hit. Imam dived desperately to reach the crease but was caught very much short. He could muster only five runs off 14 deliveries as Pakistan were reduced to 25/2 in the 7th over itself.



It was a huge blow for the hosts as they had lost Fakhar in the previous over and suddenly both their openers were back in the hut. Nepal's new ball bowlers Sompal Kami and Karan KC did well to keep a lid on the run-scoring and it remains to be seen how Pakistan bat for the rest of the innings.

Babar Azam is their key batter and the onus is yet again on him to take his side to a good score after opting to bat first. Pakistan are certainly the favourites to win this match but a good batting performance will certainly give them a huge confidence ahead of the marquee clash against India on September 2 in Kandy.

