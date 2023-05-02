WATCH: Naveen-ul-Haq refuses to speak to Virat Kohli after LSG vs RCB match, walks away after KL Rahul calls

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Naveen-ul-Haq refused to speak to Virat Kohli

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might have turned out to be a low-scoring one. But the emotions seemed to be at an all-time high with tempers flaring between the players on the field during and after the match. Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli were at the centrestage of all the drama that led to the latter and Gautam Gambhir also being involved in a heated altercation later.

Perhaps, the bad blood between Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq extended later as well with the Afghanistan cricketer not happy with the former India cricketer. All the drama started in the 17th over of the innings when Kohli didn't seem to be happy with the Naveen over something and constantly had something to say to him and even pointed it out to Amit Mishra and the umpire.

When the match ended, while shaking hands with each other, the two players yet again had a go at each other and that triggered things. However, when the drama settled down for a bit, Virat Kohli was seen having a long chat with KL Rahul. That is when Naveen-ul-Haq passed by and when the LSG skipper called him to settle things down with Kohli, the Afghanistan cricketer refused to even speak to Kohli.

Here's the video:

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were also seen involved in a heated exchange after the match. Players and support staff from both camps had to intervene to separate the two. This is also not the first time that Kohli and Gambhir were involved in an ugly spat. Over 10 years ago, when they were RCB and KKR captains respectively, they were involved in a heated altercation and the same repeated this time around creating ugly scenes on the field after what was an impressive win for RCB.

