WATCH: MS Dhoni sets Chepauk on fire, hits sixes off Mark Wood in CSK vs LSG game in IPL 2023

WATCH: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni displayed his six-hitting fest in his team's match against Lucknow Super Giants. Dhoni smoked Lucknow Super Giants' speed gun Mark Wood all over the park in the 20th over of the first innings. The wicket-keeper star provided the finishing touches to his team's first game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Dhoni came in to bat in the 20th over of the game after Ravindra Jadeja fell on the first delivery of Wood in the final over. The English bowler bowled two short balls to Dhoni and the CSK captain hit him for two sixes. The first one was over the third-man, while the second one was a giant one over deep mid-wicket.

Dhoni achieved special feat

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni achieved a mammoth feat in the Indian Premier League. The star wicket-keeper batter on Monday became the 7th player in history of IPL to smash over 5000 runs in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings smashed 217 runs in their first innings as their top-order set a brilliant platform, followed by contributions from the middle-order. Gaikwad hit his second consecutive fifty as he scored 57 in 31 balls. Conway too joined the party with a 29-ball 47-run knock. The duo provided fiery start to CSK. Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu then took the charge forward, followed by Dhoni's finishing touches.

Dhoni enjoys playing at Chepauk and the fans love watching him swing his bat. Dhoni is the second leading run-scorer at the venue in the history of IPL. The skipper has made 1375 runs in 55 matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium. He has 7 fifties at the ground as well. Notably, he is second to none in terms of hitting the most number of sixes at Chepauk. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 66 maximums, 17 more than second-placed Suresh Raina.

LSG's Playing XI vs CSK:

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan

CSK's Playing XI vs LSG:

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

