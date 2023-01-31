WATCH: MS Dhoni returns with giant sixes as former Indian skipper gears up for IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni returns to action as he gears up for IPL 2023

WATCH: The Indian Premier League 2023 is a little away from showcasing it's mouthwatering action between some cricket stalwarts of the world. The IPL 2023 is set to return to it's home and away fixture next season and the fans are gearing up to watch their favourite players in action. While many players are on their national duty, likes of CSK captain MS Dhoni have started to prepare for the 16th edition of the tournament.

MS Dhoni, who led CSK to four IPL titles, has hit the nets and is seen smashing the ball out of the park in a practice session. A video was shared by a fan where Dhoni is seen hitting a spin bowler.

Watch the Video Here:

The CSK franchise had a poor IPL 2022 as they finished on the ninth spot in the ten-team event. They were the defending champions from 2021 but failed to make it to the playoffs in 2022. Interestingly, Dhoni was also asked earlier whether IPL 2022 will be the last season for the yellow army. Dhoni then replied that he would like to say thank you to the CSK fans.

"It's a simple reason, it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you to fans. Mumbai is one place, where, as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice to the CSK fans," Dhoni said ahead of CSK's last game in 2022. Notably, Dhoni had relinquished the franchise captaincy ahead of the 2022 season and Ravindra Jadeja was handed the charge. However, Jadeja had a poor run and he quit the captaincy, following which Dhoni took the charge back. Jadeja was also ruled out of the tournament during the later half of the group stage due to a rib injury.

The 41-year-old is one of the most successful captains in the Indian cash-rich league, having won second most titles in the tournament. He also led CSK to win the Champions League T20 for joint-most times- 2, along with rivals Mumbai Indians.

