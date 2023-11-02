WATCH | Mohammed Siraj picks up three wickets without conceding a run against Sri Lanka in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Siraj

India pacer Mohammed Siraj struggled throughout the World Cup especially in the powerplay overs until he faced Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (November 2). After India posted 357 runs on the board, the pace bowler literally wreaked havoc with the ball leaving Sri Lanka reeling in his first couple of overs itself.

However, it was Jasprit Bumrah to strike first with the new ball to trap Pathum Nissanka in front of the stumps. Then it was all Siraj show as he pinned Dimuth Karunaratne for a golden duck off the very first ball of his spell. The ball swung in to catch the batter by surprise and even though he reviewed, Karunratne had to walk back with the ball projected to hit the stumps.

Next up was Sadeera Samarawickrama's turn who overturned the umpire's lbw decision successfully off the first ball he faced. But he didn't stay in the middle for long after wafting a wide delivery only to edge the ball to the third slip. It was a brilliant captaincy from Rohit Sharma as he kept attacking fields and Shreyas Iyer didn't make any mistake to send back the third batter of the line-up for a duck.

Siraj was back again for his next over to castle Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis with a jaffa. It was a dream delivery for a fast bowler as the ball straightened after pitching to hit the top of off-stump. The stumps were shattered as Sri Lanka were reeling at four down for just three runs. Siraj hadn't conceded a single until 1.5 overs of his spell and picked up three wickets before conceding a four off the last ball.

Earlier, team India rode on half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer as they posted a mammoth total of 357 runs for the loss of eight wickets after 50 overs. Dilshan Madhushanka was the best bowler for Sri Lanka picking up five wickets for just 80 runs in their 10 overs.

