WATCH: Mohammed Siraj and Steve Smith exchange heated words in WTC Final

India and Australia are currently battling it out at the Oval in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The second day is in progress even as India made a good comeback to restrict Australia to 469 runs in their first innings. It was a good effort considering the way Steve Smith and Travis Head batted on the opening day. The Aussies were 327/3 at the end of day's play and things looked ominous after Smith brought up his 31st Test ton on the first two balls of the first over of the day.

It happened in the 86th over of the innings as Smith celebrated his milestone. However, things escalated pretty soon as Mohammed Siraj didn't look happy with the former Aussie skipper for pulling out at the last moment. The incident happened in the same over when Siraj was bowling the fourth delivery of the over.

Smith pulled out even as Siraj was about to deliver the ball citing disturbance from the stands. But the bowler didn't seem to be pleased at all as he threw the ball towards the keeper in disappointment and the reaction certainly surprised Smith. He tried to explain the disturbance to Mohammed Siraj but he was in no mood to listen to him and gestured him to concentrate on the ball and not in the stands.

Here's the video here:

As far as the match is concerned, Steve Smith ended up scoring 121 runs during his stay in the middle. After few minutes into play, Siraj once again was into Smith's ears trying to get into his head. But Smith didn't deter and batted well before getting out to Shardul Thakur.

