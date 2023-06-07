WATCH: Mohammed Shami delivers a peach to castle Marnus Labuschagne in WTC Final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shami celebrating Labuschagne's wicket

India and Australia are battling it out in the middle in the opening day of the ongoing World Test Championship at the Oval. After losing to the toss, Australia lost Usman Khawaja early but then David Warner showed signs of returning to form. He score a valiant 43 off just 60 balls after blunting the new ball attack from India early on. However, he threw his wicket away in the closing stages of the first session.

But the best dismissal for India came early in the post lunch session when Mohammed Shami breached the defence of a well set Marnus Labuschagne who was facing his first ball of the session. It was a pitched up delivery from the pacer in the region of half-volley and Labuschagne couldn't resist himself from driving.

But the ball jagged in every so sharply to go and hit the stumps. The batter left enough gap between bat and pad for the ball to see his furniture disturbed. It was a brilliant start for India in the second session as they looked a little flat after opting to bowl first in the first session. Labuschagne scored 26 off 62 deliveries with 3 fours to his name before getting out.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

