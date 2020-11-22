Watch - Mitchell Starc applauds from stands after wife Alyssa Healy smashes 48-ball century in WBBL

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc

Sydney Sixers' Alyssa Healy, on Sunday, scored a scintillating 48-ball century against Melbourne Stars in the on-going Women's Big Bash League. 30-year-old Healy slammed 15 fours and 6 sixes to rout the opposition. She ultimately scored 111 from 52 deliveries before getting dismissed off Tess Flintoff's delivery.

Healy's ton -- her fourth in the WBBL -- was the fourth-fastest century in the tournament's history. She demolished Stars' bowling unit by scoring runs at a blistering strike-rate of 213.46.

Healy played one of her best knocks to steer Sixers to the victory. They, however, failed to qualify for playoffs after finishing fifth in the points table with 14 points. It was a consolation win for Sixers against table-toppers Stars, who are sitting up top with 19 points to their name.

Healy's match-winning innings, nonetheless, received praise from all corners. WBBL's official handle also shared a highlight of the knock and labelled Healy as a 'legend'. "HEALY HUNDRED! She brings up a superb century off just 48 balls. What a legend #WBBL06," read the tweet.

She brings up a superb century off just 48 balls. What a legend #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/ftTQwCcpIq — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 22, 2020

Healy's husband and Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc also applauded her performance from the stands. Starc, who was spotted clapping for Healy, was present at the venue when his wife slammed a majestic knock.

Healy and Starc had got engaged in 2015 and in April of 2016, the couple had tied the knot. They're only the third married couple to play Test cricket, after England's Roger and Ruth Prideauxs and Sri Lanka's Guy and Rasanjali de Alwis. Healy and Starc had reportedly met each other at the age of nine.