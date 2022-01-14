ICC U19 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch Live Streaming in IST, All countries Live Streaming Details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES General view during the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates at Mangaung Oval

The 14th edition of the tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches. India is the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runner-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition. India U19 are placed in Group B. India will square off against South Africa on January 15 and then the side will lock horns against Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and 22.

Here are live streaming details of ICC U19 World Cup 2022

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In West Indies

In the Carribean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.