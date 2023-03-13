WATCH: Kane Williamson's dive takes New Zealand home, sends Kiwi fans roaring in thrilling Christchurch test

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kane Williamson puts match saving dive to take New Zealand home in a nail biter

WATCH: New Zealand and Sri Lanka produced a jaw-dropping final day of the 1st test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Both sides were under lots of pressure and as Asitha Fernando rolled up his sleeves for the final over, all results possible ever in a match of test cricket were still on cards.

The Kiwis required 5 runs and Sri Lanka staged a comeback and were 3 wickets away with rock-solid Kane Williamson standing tall in the middle. The over turned out to be a pendulum with hearts stopping as it progressed. Fernando, who brought the visitors back into the game with his three crucial wickets earlier, once again provided a ray of hope to the Lankans and a bit of setback to the Indian fans as Henry was caught short of his crease at the bowlers' end to go back run out. With two wickets left and three balls to go Sri Lanka still believed. But Kane Williamson held his nerves then to hit a boundary out of nowhere on the fourth ball to bring it level. The scores were level with two balls to go and it looked like New Zealand can get home. But Fernando short to beat Williamson, leaving the situation 1 needed off 1. It was all down to the final ball as everyone was having goosebumps.

Fernando yet again used his short ball ploy to beat Williamson's hook but the batters ran for their life. The wicket-keeper Dickwella fired at his end but Neil Wagner was home. Fernando then collected the ball and tried running the former Kiwi captain- Willaimson out at the bowlers' end but Williamson was inches inside as the crowd went in ecstasy as the Kiwis got home by the barest of margins on the final ball of the test match.

Watch the Video here:

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 2 wickets in the end. New Zealand and Sri Lanka displayed a brilliant brand of Test cricket. With 257 runs needed for New Zealand and 9 wickets for Sri Lanka, all results were possible then too. The rain spoiled things for hours and 37 overs were lost. But the Kiwis were determined for the win. Williamson remained unbeaten on 121 as he anchored the chase while Daryl Mitchell provided the much-needed impetus with his quick-fire 81 off balls. Asitha Fernando starred for the Lankans in the final innings as he took three wickets. For his century in the first and a quick-fire knock in the second innings, Mitchell was adjudged as the Player of the match. With this result, India qualified for the final of the World Test Championship 2023 along with Australia.

