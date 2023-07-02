Watch: Jonny Bairstow given out on controversial decision, Ben Stokes reacts with ballistic hundred

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jonny Bairstow's dismissal at Lord's

The drama continues in the ongoing second Test match between England and Australia on Day 5 at Lord's on Sunday, July 2. Jonny Bairstow was given in a somehow controversial decision that pushed Ben Stokes to smash a quick hundred.

Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes balanced the game to drag England from 4/45 to 5/177 with the former adding 83 off just 112. Bairstow joined Stokes when England still needed 194 runs to win with no batter remaining on the bench.

Bairstow quickly adapted to conditions with two fours but was unfortunate to get run out. He ducked a bounce off Cameron Green in the 52nd over and marked the crease to leave the white line. But Alex Carey's immediate throw landed on the stumps and Australians appealed to umpires to check the reply.

Umpires ruled it out as the ball was not dead. Bairstow and Stokes were in disbelief as the former was clearly not going for a run. Home fans booed around the ground as soon as out decision was displayed on the big screen.

With 178 runs to chase with six wickets down, England were second favorites to win the game. But skipper Ben Stokes balanced the game within moments to recall 'Headingly comeback' at Lord's.

Stokes was batting at 62* off 126 when Bairstow walked off the pitch but he reached his 13th Test hundred in his next 16 balls. He took on Cameron Green by smashing three fours in the 54th over and completed his hundred by smashing a four and three consecutive sixes off the Australian all-rounder in the 56th over.

Stokes' ballistic reaction boosted England back into the game with 128 runs to chase at the time of Lunch. England still remain the second favorite as the next batters Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, and James Anderson lack promising batting to chase the tough total.

Latest Cricket News