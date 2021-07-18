Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VITALITYBLAST Watch: Joe Root's Yorkshire display incredible sportsman spirit; refuse to run out injured batsman

In an amazing display of sportsman spirit, Joe Root's Yorkshire refused to run out a Lancashire batsman after the latter fell down injured while taking a run during a group game of the T20 Blast.

The incident took place in the 18th over of the game with Lancashire needing 15 runs from 18 deliveries, with five wickets in hand. Lancashire's Luke Wells pushed a delivery from Mathew Waite towards mid-off and ran for a quick single. Steven Croft, who was at the non-striker's hand, was hesitant for the single but ran nevertheless.

However, before reaching half-way on the pitch, Croft suffered with a seeming cramp and fell down injured. Even as Yorkshire had an easy chance to run him out, their wicketkeeper decided not to dismiss Croft and threw the ball away as the team signalled the umpire to halt the play.

The medical staff soon arrived to treat Croft.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman lauded Joe Root and the Yorkshire side for their sportsman spirit, calling Root a "wonderful role model."

Lancashire eventually won the match and qualified for the quarterfinals. Yorkshire, too, had qualified for the next round.

Root is currently leading the Yorkshire side in the tournament, and will return to the international team ahead of the five-Test series against India, which begins on August 4.