Watch: Jasprit Bumrah suffers injury scare against Sri Lanka, fans have heart in their mouth

Team India is slowly finding its groove back in ODI cricket as Asia Cup 2023 has progressed. The number of injuries didn't help the Men in Blue's case in the run-up to the Asia Cup as three of their first-choice players in KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah. There are still concerns over Iyer's fitness, however, Bumrah and Rahul have done well since their return but there was a minor injury scare regarding the pacer during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match on Tuesday, September 12 in Colombo.

Bumrah, who bowled well against Pakistan on the reserve day, 24 hours ago, bowled the first over against Sri Lanka, however, suffered a minor setback when his ankle twisted on the fourth delivery. Bumrah was taken aback all of a sudden and went through a couple of stretches and exercises to return to bowling after a couple of minutes.

The fans had their heart in their mouths as they were really scared seeing Bumrah suffer another injury of any kind. The video of the ankle twist has gone viral on the internet. Watch here:

Bumrah gave a boundary and bowled a delivery as he got distracted by the injury scare all of a sudden. However, he was the old and usual Bumrah come the next over as he sent Pathum Nissanka packing before getting rid of Kusal Mendis in a span of four overs. Mohammed Siraj then got the big wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne as Sri Lanka lost three wickets in the powerplay and India desperately needed a good start with the ball after getting all out for just 213.

Sri Lanka have fought back with a 50-run stand between Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage and India still need four wickets as the match has reached an interesting point.

