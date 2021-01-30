Watch: Jasprit Bumrah imitates Anil Kumble's bowling action in the nets ahead of 1st Test

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Jasprit Bumrah

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was spotted imitating legendary Anil Kumble in the nets ahead of the all-important four-Test series against England, scheduled to start from February 5 in Chennai. Known for his pinpoint accuracy and toe-crushing yorkers, Bumrah came up with 'never-seen-before' action while gearing up for the first Test.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Bumrah was seen imitating Kumble's action. "We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here's presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler. Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074's bowling action and pretty much nails it," BCCI wrote as the caption.

During the IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians (MI) had also shared a clip of Bumrah imitating six bowlers including Lasith Malinga.

We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here’s presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler.



Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074's bowling action and pretty much nails it! pic.twitter.com/wLmPXQGYgC — BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2021

The Mumbai outfit asked fans to guess the different bowling actions attempted by Bumrah. The bowler began with the action of MI teammate Malinga, who withdrew from the previous IPL edition due to personal reasons.

Bumrah then imitated Australia's Glenn McGrath, before trying a left-arm bowling action of former Indian bowler Ashish Nehra. The 27-year-old, then, turned to spin bowling, imitating Kedar Jadhav, Shane Warne and Kumble respectively.

Kumble, regarded as one of the greatest tweakers of all time, has 619 Test scalps under his belt, and is third in the list of leading wicket-takers in the longest format of the sport, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708).