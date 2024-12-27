WATCH: Jaiswal-Kohli's avoidable mix-up results in opener getting run-out, misses out on a well-deserved ton

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal walking off after a horrible mix-up with Virat Kohli on Day 2 of the fourth Test

India lost all the momentum they got with a century-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli as the horrible mix-up between the duo resulted in the left-hander losing his wicket. Both Jaiswal and Kohli had ground out, fought hard by resisting the temptation to hit and forged an important partnership after India lost KL Rahul's wicket but the run-out and the aftermath meant that the visitors ended up conceding all the momentum they got.

The incident took place on the final delivery of the 41st over of the Indian innings when Jaiswal, who had just hit the pacer Scott Boland for a boundary to bring the century stand with Kohli, hit it straight to mid-on and took off. Jaiswal was off the blocks straight away, however, Kohli, who was ball-watching, didn't even proceed a step ahead. Jaiswal was fully committed and ended up running towards the non-striker's end but with no response from Kohli.

Cummins gathered the ball, and threw it to the wicketkeeper's end but missed the direct hit. However, since Jaiswal had run all the way, Alex Carey gathered the ball and ran towards the stumps as Jaiswal was dismissed for 82. Jaiswal missed what would have been a great overseas Test century, his second of the series by just 18 runs.

After the run-out, Jaiswal seemed to be suggesting that it was his call but Kohli was watching the ball throughout. Watch the video here:

To make matters worse, Boland sent back Kohli in his very next over as Australia saw an opening and knocked the door down. All the advantage India gained with Jaiswal and Kohli's partnership went to dust within seconds as Akash Deep, the night watchman too followed both of them to the pavilion.

The day ended with India still being 310 runs behind but losing three wickets in no time might come back to bite them hard.