WATCH: Injured Tom Banton rushes towards his teammates to celebrate Somerset's thrilling victory on crutches

Image Source : SCREENGRAB/GETTY Tom Banton was literally on crutches as he couldn't hold himself back from celebrating alongside his Somerset teammates

All 11 players of the fielding team in one frame, collectively 22 hands were up in hope with just three minutes left on the final day with fading light as Jack Leach trapped Daniel Worrall in front of the stumps in Taunton. The umpire's finger went up and there it was, Leach and 10 other Somerset players running all across the county ground in Taunton. But there was someone, trying to rush out from the dressing room, on crutches, who couldn't hold himself back from celebrating alongside his teammates.

Banton, who sustained an ankle injury on Day 3 of the County game during the warm-ups batted basically on one leg and when Somerset triggered a massive collapse in the final session where Surrey went on to lose the last seven wickets for 14 runs, he couldn't hold himself back from being part of that euphoria.

Somerset shared a video of Banton trying to overcome the pain while attempting to run with crutches by his sides before his teammates hugged him.

Watch the video here:

It was a tremendous comeback from Somerset, from being 153/9 to having Banton come in at 11 and scoring 46 crucial runs with the bat. Banton's bravery meant that Somerset added 68 runs for the last wicket, giving them something to bowl at in the final innings.

Dom Sibley's grinding 56 was the only bright spot for Surrey in what was a capitulation of the highest order caused by the two finger spinners, Leach and Archie Vaughan, son of the former England captain Michael. Leach and Vaughan took five wickets each as Surrey went from 95/3 to 109 all out with Somerset racing against time to have them all out.

Despite the win, Somerset are in second place on the County Championship Division One table behind Surrey with 190 points in 12 matches. Surrey are at the top with 198 points in their name including seven wins.