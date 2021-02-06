IND vs ENG 1st Test | Virat Kohli appreciates Joe Root, gives England skipper pat on the back: Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Joe Root and Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli again grabbed the limelight yet again for his gesture towards his England counterpart Joe Root. Playing his 100th Test for England, Root piled misery on the Indian bowling unit as he finished with 218, batting for more than four sessions and 377 deliveries before getting trapped against Shahbaz Nadeem's delivery.

While Root was making his way back after getting dismissed on the second day, Kohli walked up to him to shake hands and give the England skipper a pat on the back.

The BCCI also shared a video of the two, showing Kohli's appreciation towards Root's batting masterclass at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Root also became the first cricketer to score a double century in his 100th Test. Incidentally, he had made his debut against India in Nagpur in 2012 when England won the series 2-1. While Root gathered 218, all-rounder Ben Stokes scored 82 as the visitors breached the 500-run mark to be on top on the second day.

Earlier on Day 1, Kohli was lauded for his sportsmanship towards Root. In the last few minutes of the opening day, Root was on the floor with cramps after hitting a six off Ravi Ashwin''s delivery. Before the physio's arrival, Kohli helped the England skipper by stretching his right leg.

"#SpiritOfCricket at its very best," the BCCI had written while sharing the video of the incident.

Root had also thanked Kohli for his 'kind' gesture saying, "Very kind of Virat (Kohli) to help me out (with cramps), good sportsmanship from him...It's just like a long day and then after a few overs I get some fluids and cooled down."