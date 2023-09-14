WATCH | Fight broke out at R Premadasa Stadium after India's thrilling win over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/ TWITTER(X_MRDEEPAK) India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match on Sep 12, 2023

India recorded a thrilling 41-run win over Sri Lanka to reach the final of the Asia Cup 2023 during the Super 4 clash at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on September 12. India successfully defended 213 runs despite a brilliant fightback from Sri Lankan youngster Dunith Wellalage but India left it late to claim winning points.

However, apart from a routine cricket fight on the pitch, the fans were also involved in an ugly brawl in the stands after the game. A video is going viral on social media, where a few fans were landing fists at each other at R Premadasa Stadium. Fans fighting with each other at a sporting event is not a surprise but it happened in the presence of a police officer. In the video below, one police officer seemed untroubled by the scenes around her and did nothing to stop the fight.

Notably, a similar incident happened at R Premadasa Stadium during Sri Lanka's ODI match against Pakistan in 2015. In Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan fans were involved in a similar fight with Pakistani fans at Dubai International Stadium. In a most recent incident during the Indian Premier League 2023, fans were spotted fighting each other during Delhi Capitals' group-stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Coming back to the game, Sri Lanka seemed favourites while chasing 214 runs in the Super 4 clash when Dunith Wellalage and Dhananjaya de Silva were batting. The duo added 63 runs for the seventh wicket after Sri Lanka lost their first six wickets on just 99 runs. But Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav gave India a sensational comeback win with six wickets combined. After shining with a ball, Wellalage remained unbeaten on 42 runs to clinch the Player of the Match award.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

