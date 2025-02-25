WATCH: Fan invades security in Rawalpindi, hugs Rachin Ravindra during BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy clash Rachin Ravindra was the star of the show for the Black Caps as New Zealand, like India, are two in two in the ongoing Champions Trophy with wins over Pakistan and now Bangladesh. Ravindra smashed his fourth ton in just 11 innings in ICC ODI events as Bangladesh were found way short in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand won their second consecutive clash in the ongoing Champions Trophy to seal the spot in the semi-finals. New Zealand proved to be too good against Bangladesh, who huffed and puffed their way to 236/9 despite a couple of decent hands from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Jaker Ali. However, it was Michael Bracewell's four-wicket haul and Rachin Ravindra's hundred on his Champions Trophy debut that sealed it off for the Black Caps, who romped home with 23 balls to spare.

Ravindra went past Kane Williamson to have the most centuries for a New Zealand batter in ICC ODI events in just 11 innings he has played across the World Cup and the Champions Trophy as on a return from freakish injury, the left-hander was sensational playing the ball on merit on a two-paced wicket. During his knock, Ravindra experienced a strange fan moment when a young man came charging down to the Pindi pitch while having a poster in his hand.

The fan managed to hug Ravindra but his motives seemed more to promote the extremist group 'Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan' with the image of their leader in hand rather than meeting the New Zealand all-rounder. The security was quickly into the action running behind the young man and eventually being able to grab him.

Watch the video here:

Ravindra and his batting partner Tom Latham were certainly taken aback by the suddenness of it all but the situation was taken into control rather hurriedly by the officials. The incident took place after the 27th over of the innings when skipper Shanto, a part-time offie was belted for 12 runs.

Ravindra and Latham both were dismissed but Glenn Phillips and the Player of the Match for his bowling Bracewell put the finishing touches to the chase as New Zealand got the job done without any problems. New Zealand next face India in the final match of Group A on Sunday, March 2 in the top-of-the-table clash to divide the semi-finals fixtures.