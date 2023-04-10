WATCH: Faf du Plessis hits longest six of IPL 2023, tonks Ravi Bishnoi into orbit

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Faf du Plessis hits humungous six in RCB vs LSG game

WATCH: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis on Sunday smashed a humungous six in IPL 2023 as he displayed his firepower against LSG bowlers. The RCB skipper tonked LSG bowler Ravi Bishnoi out of the park as he hit a 115-meter six-over long on in the 15th over of RCB's batting.

RCB made a brilliant start on the back of Virat Kohli's firepower. Meanwhile, after Kohli departed, du Plessis took charge as he smoked fire in the game. Bishnoi came to bowl his final over in the 15th over as and was taken to the cleaners by Maxwell and du Plessis. Meanwhile, he pitched one short and du Plessis timed the ball to perfection from the middle of his bat.

Watch the Video here:

Bangalore made a thumping start with Kohli and Faf du Plessis' show. Kohli was at his best yet against as the former RCB skipper hit his second consecutive fifty in the tournament. He made 82 in the first game against MI and scored 61 in their third game. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell were spitting fire against the LSG bowlers as both of them smashed over 50 runs.

RCB's Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

LSG's Playing XI:

KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Latest Cricket News