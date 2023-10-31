WBBL|9: Erin Burns stuns spectators with jaw-dropping save at mid-wicket fence | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Erin Burns (right) celebrating with her teammate Linsey Smith.

When the entire world is focused on the ongoing World Cup 2023 at the moment, some of the top women cricketers are quietly setting the stage ablaze in arguably the biggest domestic T20 tournament in the world - the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The ninth edition of the WBBL is underway right now and has been making headlines bold enough for people to take notice by virtue of some scintillating efforts of the players who are playing in the competition.

A jaw-dropping fielding effort in the spectacle on Tuesday, October 31 has again brought the event into the limelight. Erin Burns of Sydney Sixers produced a gravity-defying act at the mid-wicket fence to deny the batting team Perth Scorchers a certain six.

The incident happened in the 18th match of the ongoing edition. Alana King of Perth Scorchers was on strike against Ashleigh Gardner of Sydney Sixers on the last delivery of Scorchers' innings. Gardner tried to stay away from King's radar and bowled the ball outside of off, however, King threw the kitchen sink at it and connected a slog sweep. The connection was not as good as King wanted and the ball was cleanly held by Burns while patrolling at the mid-wicket fence.

Watch Burns' stunning save:

But Burns soon realised that the momentum of her body was about to take her over the boundary and she threw the ball in the air. She immediately got back in control and leapt in the air across the boundary to paddle the ball on the safer side of the fence while remaining midway suspended in the air. Though King survived, Burns' callisthenics allowed her and Scorchers just a couple of runs in the end. Scorchers managed to post 166 at the end of their 20 overs and Sixers need 167 to register their second win of the season.

