Watch: England cricketers combine to score insane headed goal during rain break

Rain delays are often frustrating in cricket matches. However, the English cricketers have combined to produce a magical goal -- solely through headers, as they continued to await their return on the pitch for the third and final session of the first day.

England are playing Pakistan in the first Test in Manchester, as the visitors opted to bat after winning the toss.

With the action at halt, the English cricketers picked up the football and went on to execute a perfect series of headed goal.

England captain Joe Root kickstarted the series, followed by James Anderson, before Chris Woakes sent the ball down to the ground from the balcony. Mark Wood then slowed down the pace of the ball with an impressive header before receiving a header back from Rory Burns to slot the ball in.

The English players, justifiably, celebrated wildly.

Watch:

Early Tea was taken on Day 1 of the first Test between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford on Wednesday, thus putting a halt on Babar Azam's charge. Pakistan's no.4 was on 52 off 71 balls at Tea his partnership of 78 runs with opener Shan Masood (45 off 134 balls) swinging the momentum the visitors' way in the second session.

