Watch | 'Delivery that broke million hearts', dejected Virat Kohli walks back after missing 49th hundred

Virat Kohli missed out on a chance of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds with the latter present at stands. Kohli was dismissed on 88 runs during India's World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Virat Kohli's 49th ODI hundred and the batter clearly entertained the thousands of fans at Wankhede with another brilliant knock. But the legendary batter was not able to register a historic feat in front of Tendulkar himself and seemed in utter disappointment while walking back out to the pavilion.

In-form pacer Dilshan Madushanka ended Kohli's brilliant knock with Pathum Nissanka taking an easy catch at short cover. Nissanka's catch silenced the crowd at Wankhede Stadium and once again Kohli had to take a long frustrating walk.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma lost the toss and was forced to bat first with an unchanged team. Rohit started the game with a four off Dilshan Madushanka on the very first ball but the latter clean bowling the Indian skipper to draw the first blood. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill pulled off a 183-run stand for the second wicket to put India on track for a huge total.

But, Madushanka continued his momentum as he denied both Gill and Kohli their hundreds in quick succession. However, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer kept India in a dominant position with a quick 60-run stand for the fourth wicket.

With 442 runs in seven innings, Kohli leads the scoring chart for India in World Cup 2023 and is second after South Africa's Quinton de Kock. On the other hand, Madushanka claimed the top spot in the bowling chart with 17 wickets in seven innings.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

