Watch | David Warner's new avatar of Shahrukh Khan's movie Pathaan before India tour

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER David Warner's new avatar

Australia's star opener David Warner is very popular among Indian fans. Recently he shared a post in a new avatar of Shaharukh's record-breaking movie Pathaan. Warner is always in the limelight for all good reasons due to his social media posts. Australia is set to visit India for a four-match Test series followed by the ODI series. Warner along with his team will catch a flight to India on Monday. Two days before the commencement of this journey, Warner shared a post which is being appreciated by Indian fans.

David Warner became 'Pathaan'

David Warner has shared a video on his Instagram account in which he is seen in the avatar of Pathaan. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film has shown its magic on the Australian cricketer too. In this video, he has morphed his face into Shahrukh and has several scenes from the movie.

"Wow what a film, can you name this?" he posted on his Instagram handle.

Earlier in the day, Warner spoke about being exhausted and tired before the tour of India. Warner said in the latest statement that he is very tired before visiting India. Citing the busy schedule of the Australian team, he said that he is thinking of staying away from Cricket Australia's award ceremony on Monday.

India vs Australia test series schedule

Australia has to play a four-Test series on the India tour, the first match will start on February 9 at the Vidharbha Cricket Stadium in Nagpur. The second match will start on February 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The third Test will be held in Dharamshala from March 1 and the fourth and final match of the series will be held in Ahmedabad from March 9. After this, a three-match ODI series will also be played between India and Australia, which will start on March 17 and end on March 22.

Latest Cricket News