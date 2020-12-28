Watch David Warner's unique tribute to 'Cricketer of the Decade' Virat Kohli

Image Source : INSTA - @DAVIDWARNER31 David Warner as Virat Kohli

Australia's David Warner came up with another face-swap clip on Monday after India skipper Virat Kohli bagged the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade honour. Warner, known for sharing hilarious clips through his social media, congratulated Kohli by sharing a video where his face was morphed onto the Indian skipper's face.

"No one will guess this player of the decade @virat.kohli #congrats #funny #faceswap #seriousplayer #gun #welldeserved," Warned wrote on Instagram. The video, in no time, was flooded with likes and comments from Indian fans.

A fan even asked Warner if he was unhappy after not winning a single award. The left-handed opener replied with, "No one can compete with him (Kohli)" The Australian batting mainstay, currently sidelined from the Test squad due to a groin injury, also told a fan in the comments section-- "I had to do this one, he's best of our era."

Kohli was all over the internet on Monday after he bagged two top honours -- Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade. The ICC announced their decision to bestow the honours on Kohli, who scored over 10,000 ODI runs in the period. He also scored 39 centuries and 48 fifties in the process. Along with his run-scoring spree, the 32-year-old also took 112 catches.

"Firstly it's a great honour for me to receive this award. Moments that I hold closest to my heart in the last decade definitely has to be the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013 and winning the series in Australia in 2018. I hold them dearly in my heart," said Kohli in a video on bcci.tv after winning the awards. Kohli also featured in all three Teams of the Decade announced by the ICC on Sunday.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni was also presented with the ICC Spirit of Cricket award. He had recalled Ian Bell in Nottingham in 2011 following a dramatic runout. Australia's Steve Smith won the ICC Test cricketer of the decade award while Afghanistan star Rashid Khan was named the T20I cricketer of the decade. In women's cricket, Ellyse Perry swept the ICC awards to bag the best Player of the Decade award.