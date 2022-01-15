Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IMAGE File photo of Bangladesh U19 team

Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 Watch Live Streaming Details: How to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

Bangladesh U19 vs England U19

7th Match, Group A

Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Squads

Bangladesh: Rakibul Hasan (c), Abdullah Al Mamun, Ariful Islam, Md Fahim, Mahfijul Islam, Ripon Mondol, Naimur Rohman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Ashiqur Zaman, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, SM Meherob, Musfik Hasan, Tahjibul Islam

England: Tom Prest (c), Sonny Baker, George Bell, Joshua Boyden, Alex Horton, Rehan Ahmed, James Sales, George Thomas, Thomas Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell, Jacob Bethell , James Coles, William Luxton, James Rew, Fateh Singh

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches