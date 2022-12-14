WATCH: Ball hits stumps, bail lights up; Shreyas Iyer Survives | Know how

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shreyas Iyer survives

IND vs BAN 1st Test: India and Bangladesh are locking horns against each other in the first Test of the two-match series. The Indian side are batting first in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, and have ended the day with 278/6. Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten and scored 82 on the first day. However, the middle-order batter was given a reprieval even after a ball from Ebadot Hossain had hit the stumps.

When in the third session of Day 1, Iyer was batting at 77, Hossain bowled the 84th over. On the fourth ball of the over, Hossain bowled a good length delivery which came in and stayed a bit low as it beat the Indian batter and shaved the off stump. One of the bails also lighted up but still Iyer was given not out.

Why was Iyer given not out

According to the Law 29.1 of the MCC Laws of cricket, a batter can be given out only when the bail has fully dislodged. It states that the wicket is considered broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground. Fortunately for Iyer, the bail did light up but it did not come off. Interestingly, the bail was replaced just three balls earlier when it failed to light up. This was the exact bail that failed to come off when Ebadot hit the stumps.

Watch the Video

India ended the day on 278/6 as Iyer and Pujara hit their respective fifties. Pujara got out on 90 while, Iyer carried his bat on Day 1. Just before the day was called, Axar Patel also fell, giving a boost to Bangladesh at the end. India lost Gill and Rahul early, while Kohli also could not create a big impact today. Pant and Pujara took the charge together when India was 48/3 but soon the former fell when the team was on 112. Then the duo of Pujara and Iyer took India to a decent score before losing wickets at the end. This pitch has assistance for spin bowlers and the new ball was also spinning.

