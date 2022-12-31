WATCH | Babar Azam gives death stare to reporter after he yells at Pakistan captain

Follow us on Image Source : PCB TWITTER SCREENGRAB Pakistan captain Babar Azam got involved in a tense situation with a reporter

WATCH | The Pakistan cricket team on Friday ended the first test of the two-match series against New Zealand in a draw. The match was called off due to bad light as New Zealand were 76 runs away from the target of 138 runs in the fourth innings. After the Karachi Test, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam was involved in a tense situation with a reporter during a press conference.

A reporter was reportedly being ignored by the Pakistani captain and later got irritated after not getting a chance to ask a question. As Azam was about to leave the Conference room, the reporter yelled at the Pakistani captain saying, "Ye koi tareeka nahi hain, yaha sawaal ke lie aapko ishaare kar rahe hain" (This is not the way, I'm making repeated gestures to ask you a question). Azam gave a death stare to the reporter before walking away. While the media manager turned off the microphone.

Watch the video here:

Babar Azam also made a shocking declaration in the final hour of day 5. Pakistan were at 311/8 and had a lead of 137 with nearly 15 overs remaining when Azam called the two batters Saud Shakeel and Mir Hamza. New Zealand came all guns blazing in the chase but as the lights were unfavourable, the umpires decided to end the day and the match ended in a draw. Azam also stated the reason behind his surprise declaration. We said we'd go after a result," Babar said after the match.

"We took a chance, you never know. It's cricket. Anything can happen. Saud and [Mohammad] Wasim Junior's partnership was vital for us because it brought us into the game. That put the idea in my head that we could declare. You all will have enjoyed it as well, and it surprised everyone. It was in our mind we'd take a chance because anything can happen," Azam added

