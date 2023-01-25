WATCH | Axar Patel celebrates his Mehendi ceremony; know who is cricketer's fiance Meha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV, INSTAGRAM Axar Patel to get married with Meha Patel

Indian Cricketer Axar Patel is set to get married to his fiance Meha Patel as the two will tie the knot in Vadodara. The star Indian all-rounder got engaged to his girlfriend Meha in January 2022 and the two families celebrated the Mehendi ceremony on January 25, Wednesday.

Axar, who is missing India's limited overs series against New Zealand, will get married on January 26, Thursday. Meanwhile, a video from his mehendi ceremony has surfaced where the star Indian all-rounder can be seen holding his fiance Meha's hand and walking with her.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Meha shared a picture with Axar Patel on her Instagram post, wishing the cricketer on his birthday. "Happy Birthday to my world," she wrote in the caption with pictures of the couple.

Who is Axar's fiance Meha?

Axar Patel's fiance Meha is a dietician and a nutritionist by profession. She also founded a venture named Dt. Meha. She is also a travelling enthusiast and posts pictures from her travel dairies on Instagram.

Recently, KL Rahul and Axar Patel took a break from Cricket due to family commitments. Rahul also married Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and now the wedding bells reach his teammate Patel's house.

Since Ravindra Jadeja's absence, Axar has been India's go-to spin all-rounder in recent months. He was picked for the T20 World Cup in Australia and the subsequent series for India. Patel was a vital cog for India in the second Test against Bangladesh in December 2022 as he scored crucial 34 runs in the tricky chase of 145 to bail the Indian team out of trouble. In 8 Test matches, he has scored 249 runs and taken 47 wickets. In 49 ODIs, Axar has amassed 381 runs with 56 wickets. Meanwhile, in 40 T20Is, he scored 288 runs and took 37 wickets.

