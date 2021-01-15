WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar gets his maiden wicket on Mumbai senior team debut in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Arjun Tendulkar takes wicket on Syed Mushtaq Ali debut

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, who made his senior team debut for Mumbai on Friday in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Haryana at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, picked his maiden wicket.

Arjun, a left-arm pace all-rounder, took the wicket of Chaitanya Bishnoi in the fourth over of the game after Mumbai put Haryana to bowl first in the Elite Group E tie. He dismissed the opener for four, generating the inside edge which was collected comfortably by wicketkeeper Aditya Tare.

Arjun however finished with 1 for 34 in his three-over spell, conceding the most runs among the Mumbai bowlers.

Arjun Tendulkar getting his first Wicket on debut. !!! 👏👏



Mumbai, who batted first, were folded for 143 runs with three balls to spare. Himanshu Rana and Shivam Chauhan steered Haryana to an eight-wicket win with their 117-run stand where the former scored 75 off 53.

Mumbai still stand bottom of the table with three consecutive defeats with Haryana are now level with Kerala at the top with 12 points.