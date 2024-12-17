Akash Deep's huge six off Cummins leaves Virat Kohli in shock, Rohit and Co in disbelief; watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/SCREENGRAB Akash Deep took on Pat Cummins for a maximum

Akash Deep ended the fourth day for India on a joyful note as the visitors managed to avoid the follow-on in the ongoing third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, December 17. The moment when the ball trickled down towards the boundary between the third man and point was followed by Akash Deep loading up to whip a full delivery from Pat Cummins for a six over the deep mid-wicket. The ball went to the second tier as it almost felt like he was itching to play the release shot and it finally came.

However, it was the reaction to the six that made the Indian fans' day. Virat Kohli was out of his seat following the trajectory of the ball and had his eyes popped out seeing the distance it covered. Rohit Sharma sitting behind was laughing and so did Abhishek Nayar and India head coach Gautam Gambhir. Kohli couldn't believe what Akash Deep had just done.

The reaction from the dressing room was so joyous and pure, it showed how much the team valued that partnership between Akash Deep and Bumrah. The reaction has gone viral on the internet more than the shot itself. Watch the video here:

Akash Deep missed the next delivery and the umpires called the players out due to bad light. There was one ball still remaining in Cummins' over but that was that and another day where the full quota of overs wasn't bowled. Only 57.5 overs of play was possible and the draw seems inevitable now.

Australia, who were a bowler short, will have to bat again now. Firstly, they would want to get the remaining one wicket early on Day 5 before attempting to add 100-150 runs quickly and then give India another opportunity to bat. However, if Day 5 remains another stop-start affair like the previous couple of days, a draw would be the only result possible, which it still is.