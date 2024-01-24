WATCH: Afghanistan U19 captain Naseer Maroofkhil runs out non-striker against New Zealand in a thriller

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Afghanistan captain dismissed New Zealand's Ewald Schreuder at the non-striker's end in the U19 World Cup match

The Under-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa came alive with Afghanistan stretching New Zealand to the brink in a low-scoring thriller with the Kiwis eventually getting through by just one wicket on Tuesday, January 23 in East London. It was a bowler's day out the Buffalo Park as 91 all-out played 92/9 with New Zealand getting the winning runs with a double off Afghanistan skipper Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, who just one delivery before had affected a dramatic non-striker run out to keep his side in the game.

New Zealand bowler Ewald Schreuder was walking as the same pace as spinner Maroofkhil was in his action but the latter was attentive enough to catch the former off-guard. Schreuder kept walking out of the crease but Maroofkhil stopped and disturbed the bails at the non-striker's end and Afghanistan still believed as they were just one wicket away. Schreuder was obviously disappointed and the third umpire gave the decision in the Afghans' favour.

The tension in the Kiwi camp was palpable as even though they were just two runs away, they had lost nine wickets. New Zealand benefitted from having an in batter in the middle in Matt Rowe, who calmly pushed a fuller delivery from Maroofkhil towards the covers and ran for a couple of runs to take his side home.

Rowe was responsible for New Zealand's fantastic show with the ball as he registered figures of 5/21 to help his side dismiss the Afghans for a paltry 91. Only two batters crossed double figures for Afghanistan, same as New Zealand but the Kiwis eventually won the game and are now at the top of the table in Group D with two wins in as many matches. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have lost both their games so far.