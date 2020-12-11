Aus vs Ind: Wasim Jaffer tweets hillarious Bollywood meme on Rohit Sharma

Image Source : TWITTER File photos of Rohit Sharma (left) and Wasim Jaffer.

Friday turned out to be a happy day for Indian cricket fans as the suspense over the availability of star opener Rohit Sharma for the upcoming Australia vs India series was finally confirmed by the Indian cricket board (BCCI).

Sharma, who was injured since the IPL 2020 and missed out on the limited over series, has passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Friday. He will leave for Australia on December 14, three days before the start of the marquee Test series against Australia.

This certainly added to the confidence of the team and the fans alike and former Indian cricket Wasim Jaffer just knew how to expressed the entire nation's mood with another of his popular Bollywood meme.

The Kings XI Punjab batting coach tweeted a meme of a popular dialogue by Indian actor Ranveer Kapoor from his recently-released movie Sooryavanshi.

Rohit's fitness test took place under the supervision of NCA director Rahul Dravid, who is entrusted with the responsibility of giving him his fitness certificate.

As per the Australian government's rules, the star batsman will have to undergo a mandatory 14 days of hard quarantine before being able to train for the last two Tests in Sydney (Jan 7 to 11) and Brisbane (Jan 15 to 19).

He is flying straight to Sydney and will get a week's training there.