Washington Sundar responds after Jaffer trolls Axar, Ishant, Siraj for leaving all-rounder stranded on 96

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer had come up with a hilarious meme on Twitter after all-rounder Washington Sundar was left stranded on 96 in the fourth and final Test against England. A well-set Sundar fell short of his maiden Test ton after Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj walked back within five deliveries in Ahmedabad.

Sundar was on the non-striker's end when Axar was run out by Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root. India still had two wickets in hand, with Sundar needing just four runs to reach the three-figure mark. However, Ben Stokes trapped Ishant and then three balls later, cleaned up Siraj to end India's tail.

Sundar, who was kept in the side over chinaman Kuldeep Yadav as he provided another batting option, had to walk back on 96* at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Axar, Ishant and Siraj next time they meet Washington's father at a function. But seriously this 96* is no less than a hundred, very well played," Jaffer wrote while reacting to Sundar missing his ton.

In response, Sundar also had a witty response under his sleeve. He wrote, "Thanks a lot bhaiya! Dad will definitely treat them with a lot of biryani and Halwa!"

Washington had come in to bat when India were left six wickets down for 146. He stitched a century stand with Rishabh Pant as the hosts took a handy 160-run lead in the match which they won by an innings and 25 runs, sealing the Test series 3-1 and booking a spot in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand.