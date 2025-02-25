Wasim Jaffer slams Bangladesh's senior players for not turning up in ICC events Bangladesh were knocked out of ICC Champions Trophy on Monday (February 24) after yet another poor show from the batters against New Zealand. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer came down hard at senior players of the team for not stepping up.

Bangladesh's poor show in ICC events continued as they were knocked out of the Champions Trophy on Monday (February 24) after losing to New Zealand. They had earlier lost to India in their tournament opener and in both matches, batters disappointed posting sub-par totals after opting to bat first. For the same reason, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has come down hard on the team, especially the senior players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

While Mahmudullah didn't play against India and failed against New Zealand, Rahim looked out of sorts in both matches he turned up. Jaffer pointed out that the senior players have stepped up for Bangladesh in ICC events. "We've only seen probably Shakib [Al Hasan] with that 2019 [ODI] World Cup where he was a standout player.

"But I don't know if it's the pressure that gets to them or they put too much pressure on themselves, they just don't turn up. Even the shot selection we've seen today was very disappointing. Mushfiq [Mushfiqur] playing that shot, Mahmudullah playing that wild shot. And this is a must-win game. You want them to step up in these kinds of games and make themselves count. So that's been the story in the ICC events, unfortunately," Jaffer said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

In both matches they played in the Champions Trophy, Bangladesh posted sub-par total - 228 and 236 and the opposition teams chased them down with ease. The bowlers though did a decent job picking up wickets, however, runs were never enough for them to defend the total successfully or create any sort of pressure.

"They could have easily put 300-plus on that pitch. They have got themselves to blame. It is too much to ask from the bowling unit to get a team New Zealand all out for below 240," Jaffer added.