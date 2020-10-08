IPL 2020: KXIP are mindful of Rashid Khan’s presence in SRH, says Wasim Jaffer

Image Source : KXIP File photo of KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer.

Kings XI Punjab woes in the Indian Premier League have seen them plummeting to the bottom of the table after playing just five games into the IPL 2020 season with just one win to their name.

Led by young skipper KL Rahul, the team has often showed whim with the bat but lack of bowling quality has seen them struggle profusely. Now the team is facing a situation where they need to stock some wins in their account if they don’t want to be out of the title race too early into the season.

Team’s batting coach Wasim Jaffer felt that KXIP have often performed, it’s just they haven’t clicked together as a unit and getting some winning momentum is all the franchise to be back in the reckoning.

“I think the boys have done well. It has not been the ideal start. The batting unit apart from one game has done really well. It’s just that we need a collective performance from the batters and the bowler and a good game is just around the corner; hopefully the momentum will shift our way.

“We just need a little rub of the green to go our way and I am sure the boys are confident to turn it around from here and out,” Jaffer said in a video tweeted by KXIP official handle.

Talking about their Thursday’s opponent SunRisers Hyderbadad, Jaffer said they are weakened with Bhuvneshwar Kumar being out of the side but are not lacking in quality.

“I think SRH is a good side, without any doubt they will be missing Bhuvi but they have got some quality players in the side. They have got Rashid and boys are mindful of that but we don’t need to look at the opposition. We just need to play our best cricket no matter who’s in front of us and just think about winning, that’s all we need,” he said.

