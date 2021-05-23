Image Source : IPLT20.COM Wasim Jaffer posts savage reply after Harris says Pujara 'batted like an Australian' at Gabba

Australian opening batsman Marcus Harris recently talked about India's incredible win in the final Test against Australia at the Gabba earlier this year, which secured the side's 2-1 win in the four-match series.

This was India's second-successive Test series win Down Under.

Ahead of the final match, India were without any of their frontline bowlers (due to injuries), while Indian captain Virat Kohli had also remained unavailable after the first Test of the series.

Despite the odds stacked against them, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side made a remarkable comeback to beat the Australians in their own soil. Harris talked about India's performance and particularly praised Cheteshwar Pujara for his grit throughout the final Test at The Gabba. Harris said that he "batted like an Australian."

"The final day was amazing to watch. The thought process the whole day was 'are they going to for the runs or are they not?'. I think Rishabh played the best innings that day, but for Pujara to be copping an absolute barrage from everyone and wore them down, I felt he batted a bit like an Australian, taking everything on the chest and got on with it. Everyone else batted around him," Marcus Harris told ‘Cricket Life Stories’ YouTube channel.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, however, came up with a witty remark for Harris' "played like an Australian comment."

Taking to his official Twitter account, the former Indian opener wrote, "Wonder why the Australians didn't bat like Australians."

India were 0-1 down in the series after facing a huge defeat in the first Test, which saw the visitors collapsing to their lowest-ever Test score (36) in the second innings. However, the team made an incredible comeback since, beating Australia in Melbourne and Brisbane.