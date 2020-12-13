Australia A vs India: Wasim Jaffer impressed with Shubman Gill’s batting technique

Image Source : BCCI File photo of Shubman Gill.

Young Indian batsman Shubman Gill was highly impressive on Saturday when he scored a 78-ball 65. His innings was laced with 10 boundaries and the right-handed batsman looked in comfort from the word go on a challenging surface during a 104-run second-wicket partnership with Mayank Agarwal.

Gill’s flawless inning came at a time when Agarwal took his time to adjust to the conditions with a 120-ball 61.

His innings attracted rave reviews from fans and experts alike including former Ranji stalwart Wasim Jaffer, who heaped praises on the 21-year-old Punjab cricketer’s batting technique.

"Straight bat, high elbow, head still, getting on top of the bounce, @RealShubmanGill ticking the technical boxes and in some style too," tweeted Jaffer.

Straight bat ☑️

High elbow ☑️

Head still ☑️

Getting on top of the bounce ☑️@RealShubmanGill ticking the technical boxes and in some style too. #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/FKD0Jsc2zG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 12, 2020

By the time Gill got on out on Saturday, just before the tea break, India were able to stretch their first innings lead to 197 runs in Sydney after Prithvi Shaw put on another flop show. Shaw scored just three runs after opening the innings with Agarwal.

Gill took over soon to smash a half-century in 49 balls with the help of nine boundaries. Wrist spinner Mitchell Swepson finally removed Gill with the scoreboard reading at 111/2 in 27 overs after the conclusion of the first session.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane and Co. managed just 194 in the first innings after some fiery bowling by Australia A pacers while Gill impressed with a 43.

The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing to bundle out Australia A for 108 to take an important 86-run lead at stumps on the opening day.

Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini picked three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah backed up his maiden fifty with two wickets. Mohammed Siraj also picked a wicket as he kept bowling a testing line.